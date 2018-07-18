Man pleads not guilty to killing his older brother - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man pleads not guilty to killing his older brother

Posted: Updated:

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of his older brother.

State police say 37-year-old John Ferguson is pleading not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Daryl Ferguson early Tuesday morning.

Ferguson spoke quietly in answering the judge's questions during his arraignment Tuesday where he was ordered to be held without bail.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at a felony hearing Friday in Yorkville Village Court.

Police say they found the older Ferguson dead from multiple stab wounds while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the Oneida County home the brothers shared with their mother.

The county public defender's office says Wednesday that Ferguson's case hasn't been assigned to a lawyer yet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.