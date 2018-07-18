Attorney general: Oklahoma board went too far with pot rules - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Attorney general: Oklahoma board went too far with pot rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says the state's Board of Health overstepped its authority with several of the emergency rules it adopted last week for medical marijuana.

In a letter Wednesday to Interim Commissioner of Health Tom Bates, Hunter specifically cites last-minute changes that prohibit the sale of smokable marijuana and require a pharmacist at every dispensary.

Those rules were recommended by groups representing doctors, pharmacists and hospitals, but were fiercely opposed by medical marijuana advocates.

Hunter says other rules adopted by the board appear to go beyond its statutory authority, including limits on the amount of THC allowed in cannabis products and restrictions on dispensaries.

Hunter says none of those regulations were authorized under State Question 788, which passed last month with 57 percent of the vote.

