Chicago judge orders serial stowaway's release from jail

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill.

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide along Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says a new report shows the number of drownings involving toddlers in the U.S. has increased in recent years, with young boys dying at twice the rate as girls; he's calling for a special outreach program.

A Chicago judge has ordered the release from jail of a woman dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket.

FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman.

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in 1985.

Ohio executes killer who stabbed man he met in bar in 1985

Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

James Comey, the FBI director who was fired last year by President Donald Trump, is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections.

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif.

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago judge has ordered the release from jail of a woman dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket.

The Cook County State's Attorney office says Cook County Judge Maura Slattery-Boyle determined Wednesday that Marilyn Hartman is fit to stand trial and allowed her to be transferred to a private facility called "A Safe Haven." She also ordered Hartman to wear a GPS-equipped monitoring device and told her she must not come into contact with any airport, train station or bus station.

The ruling comes less than four months after the same judge determined that Hartman was unfit for trial .

Hartman has been released from custody before with orders that she stay away from airports, only to return and get arrested again .

