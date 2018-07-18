Tulsa Police: Man Fatally Shoots Fiance

Tulsa Police say a woman was murdered at a home near 87th and Yale Wednesday afternoon. Officers are outside a residence in the 8700 block of South Winston Avenue, waiting for a search warrant.

Police tell News On 6 they are investigating a woman's death after a man called to say he shot his fiance. Police say the suspect was waiting for officers when they got to the home.

CONFIRMED: Woman fatally shot. Man called and said he shot his fiancé and was waiting for police when they arrived! @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/MMPR2ETMiP — Reagan Ledbetter (@ReaganLedbetter) July 18, 2018

The man has been taken downtown for questioning.

Reagan Ledbetter is gathering more information.