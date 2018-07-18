Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids' menus.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

The mother of an 8-year-old Indiana girl who was raped and killed in 1988 wants prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man accused of the crimes.

(Fort Wayne Police/The Journal-Gazette via AP). This booking photo released by the Fort Wayne, Ind., Police Department shows John D. Miller, arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, who arrested on preliminary murder, child molesting and criminal confinement ch...

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

Chicago police are releasing videos of police shootings more quickly following reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Veteran Aron Axe, a combat-decorated Marine infantry officer and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, stands outside the academy on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Annapolis, Md., after describing Trump's comments in Helsinki about Russian me...

(AP Photo/Ben Finley). In this Tuesday July 17, 2018 photo, James Flaskey, 74, an U.S. Army veteran, discusses President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Russian meddling in American elections at a barbershop in Norfolk, Va.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

By AMANDA LEE MYERS and BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

Iraq War veteran Chris Sheppard fumed as he watched President Trump's joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

The former combat engineer with the U.S. Marine Corps sat glued to his cellphone screen in his downtown Seattle office, watching live on Monday as the American president suggested he believed Putin's denial that his agents interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. Trump also declined to say whether he believed the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered.

Sheppard, who left the military after 13 years in 2005 and is now a tax attorney, couldn't believe his ears.

"It's like I'm watching somebody commit treason," he said of Trump.

But former U.S. Marine Boe Bostjancic, a 61-year-old Virginia Beach resident, said while he didn't particularly care for Trump's performance in Helsinki, the president was acting like the same politically incorrect leader he voted for and still supports.

"At least I can respect the fact that he was honest with us," Bostjancic said.

Sheppard and Bostjancic represent the mixed views among former members of the U.S. military to Trump's comments: Some say they are a betrayal, with the commander in chief giving more credence to Putin's word than to the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies and creating a hardship for those who serve and put their lives on the line. Others say Trump's relationship with Putin, whatever it may be, is positive for the U.S., and won't change their minds about their president.

Trump on Tuesday said he simply misspoke in Helsinki and accepted the conclusions by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the election hacking, but then on Wednesday he appeared to defend his original remarks.

Those who spoke with The Associated Press largely didn't buy his change in tone - or said it didn't matter.

Sheppard, 43, a self-described reluctant Democrat who became disenfranchised with the Republican party during the Iraq War, characterized Trump's performance in Helsinki as "a national tragedy."

"I honestly felt like Trump wasn't representing the collective interests of Americans. He looked like he was representing the interests of Vladimir Putin."

Kate Handley, a 22-year Navy veteran whose husband is still on active duty, said Trump's reluctance to fully support American intelligence agencies also undermines the U.S. military.

"He's throwing the military under the bus when he throws the intelligence community under the bus," said Handley, 52, of Chesapeake, Virginia. "Everything we do - every deployment - is based on a reason. And it's often based on (information) the intelligence community has."

Handley, who retired as a chief petty officer, said she started serving under President Ronald Reagan.

"Just because the Soviet Union broke apart, doesn't mean they stopped being our enemy," she said of Russia. "What has Russia done to advance the U.S.'s interest? They go against U.S. interests."

But James Flaskey, a 74-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the height of the Cold War with Russia, sees it a bit differently.

"Back then it seemed like they were our enemy. We couldn't trust them," Flaskey said as he sat in a Norfolk barbershop.

But now the dynamic with the former Soviet Union is different, he said, and because of that he trusts that Trump is doing the right thing, even if the end game isn't exactly clear.

"I think he's got a reason to be friends with Putin," Flaskey said. "And I think it'll be to our advantage, just like with North Korea."

Aron Axe, a combat-decorated Marine infantry officer with 25 years in uniform, feels anything but trust for his president after witnessing his performance in Helsinki.

"I felt like I'd spent a career defending the principles and the freedoms of this country," said Axe, 44, who lives in Annapolis, Maryland. "And in just a few moments I watched a president hand over any semblance of pride or respect for what so many people like me in uniform have been fighting for and potentially been dying for over the last several decades."

Axe, who retired in 2016 and recently made an unsuccessful bid in a Democratic primary for a Maryland state House seat, said the issue has little to do with political party and "everything to do with the person who is in the office of commander in chief."

Kim Samoyoa, a research operations manager at a biotech firm in South San Francisco who served as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy for three years, said Trump's words and actions make her and her active-duty friends nervous.

"All this backtracking is frustrating because we've seen with Trump that if a button gets pushed, he really doubles down and escalates things," the 41-year-old mother of two said. "If we do end up needing to support a conflict, what this means for some people in the military - these are life and death matters."

___

Myers reported from Los Angeles and Finley from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press Writer Brian Witte in Annapolis, Maryland, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.