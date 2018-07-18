City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids' menus.

Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.

(AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, land that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weap...

Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

Some Alaska Democratic party leaders are questioning the authenticity of a candidate running in their primary for U.S. House.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In a photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2018, Carol Hafner poses for The Associated Press in Lincroft, N.J. Hafner is a congressional candidate running in the August primary election in the U.S. House in Alaska.

US House hopeful for Alaska seat has never been to the state

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

A fast-moving grass fire fueled by gusting winds in the Pacific Northwest has forced dozens of households to evacuate and prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare an emergency.

(Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP). Trees burn near a home Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed s...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.

(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...

(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...

By ANGIE WANG and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - The state law that police cited in porn star Stormy Daniels' arrest at a strip club should not be enforced, an Ohio city attorney said.

Future charges filed under that law will not be prosecuted, Columbus city attorney Zach Klein wrote on Wednesday in a memo to the city's police chief. Klein also dismissed charges brought against two employees arrested with Daniels.

The 10-year-old law states dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.

Klein called the law "glaringly inequitable" because its applicability depends on how regularly the employee performs. He also said employees who touch police are not in violation because on-duty public officials are not legally considered patrons.

Daniels was arrested last week and was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during a strip club performance. Prosecutors dropped charges hours later, saying the law applied only to those who regularly performed at the club. This was Daniels' debut at Sirens in Columbus.

Last week, Columbus police Chief Kim Jacobs said that she took full responsibility for the mistake made in Daniels' arrest and that the undercover officers' motivations will be reviewed internally.

Without providing details, Jacobs said unsubstantiated allegations about the officers' motivations were circulating on social media.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said some of the officers had what appeared to be "very Pro-Trump" social media pages. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied.

Avenatti said Wednesday he applauds Klein's decision.

The lawyer representing the two employees arrested with Daniels said he was glad the situation was promptly addressed. But his clients' arrests still caused them lasting harm, including harassment and damage to their reputations, attorney Ed Hastie said.

Hastie added the undercover operation was a poor use of police resources.

"Vice teams should be stopping drug use instead of concerning themselves with the technicalities of what my clients were wearing," he said.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for Columbus police.

___

Welsh-Huggins reported from Columbus. Mike Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.