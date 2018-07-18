Broken Arrow Man Arrested For Possession, Distribution Of Child - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Man Arrested For Possession, Distribution Of Child Pornography


BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrest a man for possession and distribution of child pornography.

During an investigation by the Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit, detectives say they discovered an IP address that was sharing pornographic videos of children.

Investigators say they sent a subpoena to Cox Communications to obtain the name and address associated with that IP address.

They say that information was received from Cox Communications on June 18th and a Tulsa County search warrant was served at a residence in Broken Arrow on July 13th.

Investigators say they interviewed Johnathan Martin, who admitted he used a “LimeWire-like” program and downloaded numerous child pornography videos.

Detectives say Martin’s computer was examined between July 13th and 17th and was found to contain at least 13 videos depicting children engaged in sexual activities.

Martin was arrested Wednesday for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Officials say that members of the Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit are also part of the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and therefore have jurisdiction throughout the state, which is how they were able to serve a warrant in Broken Arrow.

