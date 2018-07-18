Texas murder suspect violated probation but wasn't sought

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids' menus.

A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids' menus.

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

The mother of an 8-year-old Indiana girl who was raped and killed in 1988 wants prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man accused of the crimes.

The mother of an 8-year-old Indiana girl who was raped and killed in 1988 wants prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man accused of the crimes.

(Fort Wayne Police/The Journal-Gazette via AP). This booking photo released by the Fort Wayne, Ind., Police Department shows John D. Miller, arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, who arrested on preliminary murder, child molesting and criminal confinement ch...

(Fort Wayne Police/The Journal-Gazette via AP). This booking photo released by the Fort Wayne, Ind., Police Department shows John D. Miller, arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, who arrested on preliminary murder, child molesting and criminal confinement ch...

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, crews work to finish up a massive seawall at the base of the Mud Creek Slide alon Highway 1 on the coast of Big Sur, Calif. Transportation officials say the stretch of Highwa...

Chicago police are releasing videos of police shootings more quickly following reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald.

Chicago police are releasing videos of police shootings more quickly following reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald.

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Some black teenagers say they feared for their lives when they were confronted by Minneapolis Park Police officers who were responding to a bogus 911 report that they were armed.

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

(Houston Police Department via AP). This Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a Houston parolee who has been charged in the deaths of two people. Rodriguez is being held without bond as ...

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

By DAVID WARREN

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who cut off his ankle monitor in violation of parole terms until a week later when he was linked to a violent rampage that included three shooting deaths over four days, according to state and county officials.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was among more than 500 parolees with a violent history living in the Houston area and facing an active arrest warrant for violating terms of parole. Rodriguez removed his ankle monitor on July 5, more than a week before authorities believe he fatally shot three Houston-area people.

Department spokesman Jeremy Desel said neither the agency nor parole officers have the authority to arrest someone, so when authorities learned Rodriguez had tampered with his monitor a warrant was issued for other agencies, such as the Harris County sheriff's office, to arrest him.

But deputies don't necessarily search for parolees who have violated their terms of release and would only arrest those offenders they come across during the course of a patrol and run a background check, according to Harris County senior deputy Thomas Gilliland.

"He was, quite frankly, just another person who was a parole violator," Gilliland said of Rodriguez.

There are approximately 84,000 parolees living in Texas and about 18,000 of them live in the greater Houston area, with about 1,200 monitored by GPS or electronic monitoring, according to the criminal justice department.

"These sorts of devices go off all the time," Desel said. "You can get an alert because the strap is twisted or get alerted because the person is playing soccer or doing some other activity."

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo expressed frustration at a Tuesday news conference with the low bonds, if any, that were being ordered for violent criminals who violate paroles in the Houston area and across Texas. He promised to create a task force of law enforcement agencies in Harris County to recommend to the Texas Legislature changes to tighten the system. For instance, Acevedo wants police to be authorized to search all parolees they encounter for drugs and weapons.

Acevedo spoke hours after Rodriguez was arrested while driving a car belonging to 57-year-old Edward Magana, an employee of a Houston mattress store who was shot dead Monday. Rodriguez also is accused in the deaths of Pamela Johnson, 62, who was found Friday in her Cypress-area home, and Allie Barrow, 28, found dead Saturday inside another Houston mattress store.

Rodriguez also is a suspect in the robbery, shooting and wounding of a Metro bus driver on Monday and two home invasion robberies, investigators said. It's believed a handgun found in the car Rodriguez was driving when he was arrested was used in at least two of the killings, Gilliland said Wednesday.

Rodriguez is being held without bond on two counts of capital murder. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Gilliland declined to speculate on a motive but said the killings appeared to be "crimes of opportunity." The parolee's actions were consistent with criminals searching for "soft targets" such as smaller stores with minimal customer traffic and only one or two employees.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez earlier referred to Rodriguez as a "suspected serial killer" but Gilliland said at this point in the investigation he's not a suspect in any other deaths.

Rodriguez's criminal history dates back to at least 1989 when he was charged with a variety of offenses that include attempted aggravated sexual abuse, burglary and auto theft. He spent decades in state prison and while there was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon. He was released on parole in September after having completed a pre-release sex offender program.

Desel said he had no compliance issues in the months after his release, having registered as a sex offender, submitting to a polygraph examination and reporting to his parole officer as required.

Gilliland said it's not clear why Rodriguez went on a violent rampage after complying with the terms of his parole for months. But the deputy said Rodriguez's actions followed a pattern.

"As criminals continue to be more bold and more aggressive, they tend to become more violent," he said. "That's when you have someone you really need to find and get them off the streets."

___

Follow David Warren on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarrenJourno .

___

Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from Texas and the Midwest at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.