3 Injured In Kingfisher Co. Explosion At Saltwater Disposal Well

Three people were injured in an explosion in Kingfisher County, the sheriff's office told News 9.

The explosion happened at a Devon saltwater disposal well about three miles south of Highway 33 and Calumet Road.

The burn victims were taken to Kingfisher Hospital.

Devon Energy released the following statement:

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, there was ignition and a fire at a Devon saltwater disposal well facility in Kingfisher County, Okla. Three workers employed by contract firms were taken to local hospitals. The fire was quickly contained and the site is secure. All other employees have been accounted for and are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation; Devon is coordinating with its contractors, local authorities and government agencies.

