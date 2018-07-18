Secretary Of State Doubts SQ 797 Will Meet Requirements In Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Secretary Of State Doubts SQ 797 Will Meet Requirements In Time For November Vote



Recreational marijuana supporters say they believe they will have enough signatures to get State Question 797 on the November ballot.

However, the Secretary of State’s Office says it’s more complicated than that.

“Even if they were to file it today, it would be very unlikely it would get on the November ballot,” said Secretary of State James Williamson.  “Every day that it doesn’t get filed makes it less and less likely.”

The Secretary says once the petition is filed, signatures still have to be certified.

The deadline for petitions to be approved by the Governor for the November vote is August 27th.

