Partnership To Donate Fans To Green Country People In Need

Westlake Ace Hardware is again partnering with the Salvation Army to provide fans to people in Green Country.

Every year, Westlake says it collects donations from customers to buy box fans for adults with disabilities, qualified families with children, and seniors to help them stay cool.

“We’ve been doing this for six years and this has outdone last year,” said Salvation Army Major Mark Gilliam.

Westlake collected more than $4,000 from Tulsa-area customers. That money was used to buy nearly 400 fans that will be delivered this week.