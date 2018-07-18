Police: 2 People Tied Up By Robbers In Catoosa House

Image of the scene where the two teens were tied up.

Catoosa Police now say the two people who freed themselves after two men broke into their home and tied them up were not teenagers.

Police say it happened at a house near Pine and Lynn Lane Wednesday afternoon. Police say the men broke into the house and when they encountered the victims, a man and woman, the men tied them up then left.

Police haven't released any details, but they say it took a while for the victims to free themselves and call 911.