Rogers County Sheriff Denies Lawsuit Claims Against Him

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton denies the claims made against him in a lawsuit filed by medical marijuana supporter Chip Paul.

Sheriff Walton was caught on camera physically removing Paul from a public forum last month. In court Wednesday the sheriff said Paul repeatedly interrupted the meeting. Walton says he nor anyone did not hurt Paul and is asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by Paul in June against Walton was transferred to federal court last week.

