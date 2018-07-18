Authorities seek 2 escaped inmates from Oklahoma prison - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Authorities seek 2 escaped inmates from Oklahoma prison

Posted: Updated:

GRANITE, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma prison officials say they are searching for a pair of inmates who walked away from a southwestern Oklahoma prison.

The inmates are among three who walked away Wednesday morning from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.

A state game warden captured one inmate, 22-year-old Jon Elliot, shortly after Elliot walked away. He is serving a four-year sentence for conspiracy to commit grand larceny out of Le Flore County.

The search continues for the other two: 29-year-old Jody Elmore and 32-year-old Chad Adams.

Officials say Elmore is serving a three-year sentence for forgery out of McIntosh County and may still be wearing prison clothing. Adams is serving a seven-year sentence for carrying contraband into a jail in Pottawatomie County.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.