Videos show police at Vegas shooting, meeting wounded guard

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Ohio executes killer who stabbed man he met in bar in 1985

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

Las Vegas police have released body camera footage of officers encountering a wounded Mandalay Bay security guard on the floor of the hotel where the gunman who opened fire on a country music festival barricaded himself.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is being asked to serve as chairman of a committee to design, fund and bu...

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...

Chicago police are releasing videos of police shootings more quickly following reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.

(AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, land that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weap...

Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids' menus.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks at the Governor's Global Tourism Summit in Las Vegas. Sandoval is being asked to serve as chairman of a committee to design, fund and build a memor...

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police released body camera footage Wednesday of officers finding a wounded security guard on the same floor of a Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire on a country music festival.

The footage released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department under a court order includes videos of an officer entering the music festival amid gunfire and another arriving on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-resort where Stephen Paddock was barricaded in his room.

The 14 body camera videos released Wednesday are the 11th batch of records Las Vegas police were ordered to provide to media organizations, including The Associated Press, under a public records lawsuit.

Police and the FBI have refused to comment about the information gathered during the investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting. Authorities said Paddock opened fire for about 10 minutes across Las Vegas Boulevard, killing 58 people and injuries hundreds of others before killing himself.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Much of the video on the 32nd floor is obstructed by an officer's arm in front of a camera.

However, security guard Jesus Campos can be heard telling police the shots came from Paddock's room.

"I don't know if it's a pellet or a .22," Campos said of the bullets that struck him.

It's unclear if Paddock was still alive at that point. No gunfire can be heard in the video.

Another video released last month provides another officer's perspective of the same encounter, where Campos can be seen showing off his leg where he was struck and limping slightly.

The officers and Mandalay Bay security guards in Wednesday's video can be heard discussing whether they can breach Paddock's room at the end of the hallway. As gunfire can no longer be heard and the room is barricaded shut, the officers decide to wait for more police to arrive before trying to enter the room and speculate that it could be "booby-trapped."

SWAT officers later used explosive devices to enter Paddock's room.

One video released Wednesday shows an officer running into the music festival as hundreds of people fleeing the barrage of gunfire.

Amid screaming and a torrent of gunfire, a man asks the officer to call for some EMTs.

"Sorry I can't I've got to get the shooter," the officer said as he runs with his gun drawn.

"Just radio it in, please," the man asks.

The officer soon after appears to recognize that the shooting is coming across the street from the hotel.

One video released Wednesday shows an officer reporting in the aftermath of the shooting that his police truck was "stolen during the event" with two shotguns still inside.

The video does not contain information about how or when the truck was stolen, whether it was recovered and who was responsible.

Las Vegas police did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Previously released records, including other video from officer-worn body cameras, surveillance footage and 911 calls, have shown the chaos, pain and acts of heroism that followed the shooting. Videos have shown people seeking cover as the gunfire is heard and others carrying wounded victims.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has said authorities believe gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and that the attack had no link to international terrorism. He has said he expects to release a report from the ongoing investigation by the end of the month.

Lombardo has said investigators might never know why Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes video-poker player, meticulously stockpiled guns and then opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.