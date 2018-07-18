Tulsa Rape Suspect Arrested In Philadelphia Before Boarding Flight To Africa

U.S. Marshals arrested a Tulsa rape suspect just before he got on a plane to Africa.

According to court documents, Foster Adjei invited a co-worker to his apartment and then raped her.

When officers went to talk to him at his work, they learned he was on a month-long vacation.

They say he booked a flight from Texas to Africa.

Investigators say he changed his flight several times, but they were still able to get him as he was getting ready for a connecting flight in Philadelphia.