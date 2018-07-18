Police, Cadets From Across Green Country Clean Up The Outsiders House

A group of police officers and cadets from around Green Country training in Tulsa spent the morning cleaning up the Outsiders House museum.

They mowed, cut limbs off trees, and picked up trash around the historic home.

The group say they had watched “The Outsiders” together and decided to do something for the future site of the museum.

“We wanted to help clean up a part of history for Tulsa,” said Cady Byrnes with Sapulpa Police.

The more than two dozen officers came from all over northeast Oklahoma, including Cushing, Bartlesville, and Sapulpa.