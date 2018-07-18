Shooting At Tulsa Apartment While Kids Played Nearby

The investigation continues after a shooting at Comanche Park Apartments that happened as families spent time outside and kids played nearby.

Tulsa police say one woman was hit by bullet fragments but is expected to be okay.

Residents say police respond to Comanche Park a lot and they wish that things in the neighborhood would change for the better.

“All I know is I hear the gunshots and people running,” said resident Bobbi Chapman.

Chapman says her grandkids were outside playing when she heard gunfire in her apartment complex.

“My grand babies was outside playing. Little bitty kids outside playing. I was running to make sure my daughter put them up in the house,” she said.

Chapman says she’s fed up with the violence.

“I’m trying to find us a place to live because this is too much,” she said.

Police responded to the complex for reports of shots fired. They say two people were arguing and started shooting at each other from across the parking lot.

“Gun play like this is absolutely ridiculous,” said Sergeant Patrick Stephens.

Stephens says one woman was hit by bullet fragments and a window was hit, but he says that with a lot of people outside at the time, it could have been a lot worse.

“We’re extremely fortunate today that none of these children out here playing were hit,” said Stephens.

He says that people in the complex were very cooperative in helping them find the suspects quickly after the shooting happened.

“I gotta give it to them, they helped us out and we got these guys in custody,” he said.

Chapman says this is the second time this week that police have been at the complex and she wishes something could be done to stop the violent crime from happening there.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “The City or somebody up high needs to shut this place down.”

Police say two people were taken into custody, but if you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers.