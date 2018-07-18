Shooting At Tulsa Apartment While Kids Played Nearby

The investigation continues after a shooting at Comanche Park Apartments that happened as families spent time outside and kids played nearby.More >>
The investigation continues after a shooting at Comanche Park Apartments that happened as families spent time outside and kids played nearby.More >>
Prosecutors charged Samuel Crawford with child neglect, but his sisters say he's a loving father who is physically unable to care for all his children. Samuel Crawford's sisters say their brother's arrest is a misunderstanding.More >>
Prosecutors charged Samuel Crawford with child neglect, but his sisters say he's a loving father who is physically unable to care for all his children. Samuel Crawford's sisters say their brother's arrest is a misunderstanding.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on