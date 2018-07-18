TPS Says Teacher Retention Is Up But Still Seeing A Shortage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPS Says Teacher Retention Is Up But Still Seeing A Shortage

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools will be back in session on August 22nd, but many are wondering how many teaching positions still need to be filled.

The numbers are looking promising, compared to this time last year. TPS says teacher retention is up, emergency certifications are down, and there are fewer vacancies.

“The reality is that we have to be more creative in how we find teachers, how we train teachers, and how we retain teachers in the district," says Coy Nesbitt Director of School Talent Services.

Currently, Tulsa Public Schools is looking to fill 91 teacher vacancies. A decent drop from 136 openings just last week.

“We're in constant search mode,” says Nesbitt.

The district has had 19 recruiting events since February a mix of job fairs, meet and greets, and info sessions.

"One of the things that I've noticed this year is that we've had several people, as we've been interviewing, say 'hey, I once had an interest in teaching, and now I feel like it's the right time,” says Nesbitt

That right time comes after the historic teacher walkout that put Education in Oklahoma in the national spotlight

"Especially given the fact that there is definitely excitement around increased pay for teachers. I think that more people can actually see themselves building a career as a teacher in Oklahoma."

630 teachers left the Tulsa Public Schools district after the 16-17 school year. This summer TPS had 480 teacher positions to fill. The number of emergency certifications is also down from 200 this time last summer to 90. With five weeks left district leaders are counting on social media posts and even ads on buses to fill the empty classrooms in time.

"We're trying to take an all-out approach to not leave any stone unturned so that we can attract the best talent that Tulsa has," says Nesbitt.

TPS says it changed the times and locations for a lot of the recruiting events this summer to attract more candidates. The district is also touting that retention for the upcoming school year is also up from 70 percent to 83 percent but that's only for teachers with less than 4 years of experience.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.