22-Year-Old Drowns At Fort Supply Lake In Woodward County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is dead after a drowning incident Tuesday at Fort Supply Lake in Woodward County.

According to report, 22-year-old Adam Flores drove a boat out to near Coors Island at Fort Supply Lake around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Flores anchored the boat, and was wading in waist deep water. The report says Flores walked into a deep area, went under and never resurfaced.

Authorities recovered his body just before 6 p.m. Wednesday July 18.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner will now take over the case.