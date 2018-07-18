22-Year-Old Drowns At Fort Supply Lake In Woodward County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

22-Year-Old Drowns At Fort Supply Lake In Woodward County

WOODWARD COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is dead after a drowning incident Tuesday at Fort Supply Lake in Woodward County. 

According to report, 22-year-old Adam Flores drove a boat out to near Coors Island at Fort Supply Lake around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Flores anchored the boat, and was wading in waist deep water. The report says Flores walked into a deep area, went under and never resurfaced. 

Authorities recovered his body just before 6 p.m. Wednesday July 18. 

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner will now take over the case.

