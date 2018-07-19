22 people injured in California military base tent collapse

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Wave of condemnation hits Trump after summit with Putin

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

Trump backs down under fire, 'clarifies' on Russia meddling

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Ridesharing company Lyft says it is beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be an undocumented worker.

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

Some Alaska Democratic party leaders are questioning the authenticity of a candidate running in their primary for U.S. House.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In a photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2018, Carol Hafner poses for The Associated Press in Lincroft, N.J. Hafner is a congressional candidate running in the August primary election in the U.S. House in Alaska.

US House hopeful for Alaska seat has never been to the state

An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

Ohio is set to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

Ohio executes killer who stabbed man he met in bar in 1985

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

Hawaii searches for safe spots for people to see lava

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. (AP) - A helicopter blew down at a Central California military base Wednesday night, injuring 22 soldiers - but the injuries were mostly minor, a spokeswoman said.

A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was landing about 9:30 p.m. when the wind from its rotor caused the tent to collapse, said Amy Phillips, public information officer at the Monterey County base.

Of the 22 reported injuries, most were treated at the scene, but four soldiers were taken to hospitals, she said.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Earlier reports had said up to 30 people were injured.

Fort Hunter Liggett is about 170 miles south of San Francisco. The sprawling base is the largest U.S. Army Reserve Command post.

The accident occurred during an annual training exercise for thousands of Army, Navy, Air Force, Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Canadian Armed Forces troops.

