Investigators examine why Army helicopters blew down tents

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

A judge has ordered the former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.

AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Investigators were trying to determine Thursday why two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters were flying so close to two large nylon tents that blew down during a training exercise at a California military base, injuring 22 Army Reserve soldiers.

The injuries from the accident on Wednesday night were not considered serious. Col. David Heflin told reporters the injuries included cuts and bruises, sore shoulders, injured limbs and non-serious head trauma.

Heflin said 20 soldiers were evacuated to the Fort Hunter Liggett Troop Medical Center and neighboring hospitals, and two soldiers were air lifted to neighboring hospitals. All have been released from the hospital and 10 had already returned to the base on Thursday.

The rest will return to the training later in the day, said Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti, an Army spokeswoman.

The soldiers are members of the 228th Combat Support Hospital out of San Antonio, Texas, and were participating in a medical evacuation training exercise, she said. Other soldiers were able to quickly respond and provided medical care to the injured until emergency responders arrived.

"They were equipped and trained to immediately jump in and they were quickly able to respond to the situation," Rescinti said.

Photos of the scene showed the green tents, which can sleep up to 40 people, partially collapsed and tent stakes sticking out. The tents were not fully occupied when they collapsed, Rescinti said.

The accident occurred during annual training exercises for about 8,000 Army Reserve soldiers and military troops from Canada, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

Fort Hunter Liggett is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) south of San Francisco. The sprawling base is the largest U.S. Army Reserve Command post.

