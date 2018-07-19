Car Runs Out Of Gas During Osage Co. Police Chase, 2 Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Car Runs Out Of Gas During Osage Co. Police Chase, 2 Arrested

Amber Nowlin and Clinton Brown [Osage County jail] Amber Nowlin and Clinton Brown [Osage County jail]
HOMINY, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two following a high speed chase on Highway 20 from Hominy to Cleveland early Wednesday.

They are identified as 37-year-old Amber Nowlin of Pawhuska and 38-year-old Clinton Brown of Wynona.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Hominy Police say the chase ended when Nowlin's Pontiac G6 ran out of gas north of Cleveland on New Prue Road.

It started in Hominy at about 1 a.m. after an officer attempted to stop Nowlin for failing to signal and making an illegal turn onto Highway 20.  

Amber Nowlin was booked on complaints including eluding, DUI and driving without a valid license.  Clinton Brown was booked on a public intoxication complaint. 

Police say both also had outstanding Osage County warrants.

