Crime

Man Shot In His Side Outside Tulsa Apartment, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a gunman after they say a man was struck by a bullet early Thursday at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. to the Wedgewood Court Apartments in the 1100 block of East 61st Street.

Police say the 30-year-old victim, who was wounded in the side, is not cooperating with officers.

They say the victim's car and a nearby apartment were also hit by bullets.  Police say no one inside that apartment was hurt.

Officers say they also found a shell casing in the parking lot, but it turns out police believe it was from another shooting and not related Thursday's shooting.

Police say EMSA took the victim to the hospital and is expected to survive.

