Two Women In Custody After Tulsa Police Stop Stolen Car

Police take two women into custody after stopping a stolen car the pair were in near a Tulsa Walgreens store early Thursday.

Officers say a check of the car near 31st and Harvard determined it had been stolen, so police stopped it at the Walgreens.

Inside the car, police found a number of items, including purses, which officers believed may be stolen. Officers are going through all the items to determine if they are stolen and if so, who they belong to.

Both women, who's names were not released, were taken to the police station to be questioned.