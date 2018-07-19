Woodward man drowns in northwestern Oklahoma lake

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old Woodward man has drowned in northwestern Oklahoma.

The OHP says Adam Flores drowned Wednesday afternoon in Fort Supply Lake.

An OHP report says Flores had anchored a boat near an island in the lake and was wading in waist deep water when he stepped into a deep area and disappeared beneath the water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced plans to increase safety patrols on Oklahoma lakes and encourage the use of life jackets following a string of recreational drownings in the state.

Flores' drowning is at least the 12th in Oklahoma lakes since May.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.