Woodward man drowns in northwestern Oklahoma lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woodward man drowns in northwestern Oklahoma lake

Posted: Updated:

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old Woodward man has drowned in northwestern Oklahoma.

The OHP says Adam Flores drowned Wednesday afternoon in Fort Supply Lake.

An OHP report says Flores had anchored a boat near an island in the lake and was wading in waist deep water when he stepped into a deep area and disappeared beneath the water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced plans to increase safety patrols on Oklahoma lakes and encourage the use of life jackets following a string of recreational drownings in the state.

Flores' drowning is at least the 12th in Oklahoma lakes since May.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.