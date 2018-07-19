Teen found starving, living in barn, family members arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teen found starving, living in barn, family members arrested

Posted: Updated:

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has been found living in a barn and surviving by eating sticks and grass and four members of his family were arrested for child neglect.

The Oklahoman reported Thursday that Lincoln County assistant District Attorney Adam Panter said the boy weighed 80 pounds when found and is hospitalized.

The boy's name and condition were not released, but Panter said he could have died without medical attention.

Panter said the boy's father, stepmother and two older brothers were arrested in child neglect warrants. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.