Partnership Formed To Build 'The Gateway' Pedestrian Bridge In Tulsa

Drawing of what the bridge will look like. Drawing of what the bridge will look like.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa says the plan to build The Gateway pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River has entered a new phase.

River Parks Authority signed an agreement that will allow the City, River Parks and Gathering Place to partner in building the bridge.

A news release states agreement will allow those groups to work together to integrate the new bridge in with the next phase of the Gathering Place and reconstruction of Zink Dam.

6/5/2017 Related Story: 'The Gateway' Design Selected As Tulsa's New Pedestrian Bridge

“This agreement will allow the coordination, logistics and construction of the Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge to be seamlessly integrated with the Gathering Place as we finish the large stone plaza landing area for the bridge and the north land extension including the Riverview Lawn – which will finish after completion of the pedestrian bridge, low water dam, island, flume and island area,” said Jeff Stava, Executive Director and Trustee of the Gathering Place.

The City will provide $24.4 million, leveraging that funding for additional state, federal and private money.

The bridge is expected to be finished in three years.

