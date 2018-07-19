Police: Man suspected of burglaries in 9 states arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Man suspected of burglaries in 9 states arrested

Posted: Updated:

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A man suspected in a series of burglaries and thefts and wanted in nine states has been arrested by police in Maine.

York County Sheriff William King Jr. says an investigation by his department and other law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 55-year-old Joseph Hodge of Jacksonville, Florida. The Portland Press Herald reports Hodge was taken into custody early Wednesday at an Auburn motel.

King says Hodge has multiple warrants for theft-related offenses in Idaho, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado and Arkansas.

He was named a suspect in multiple robberies around Maine as the investigation got underway Monday.

Hodge's next court appearance will be Oct. 4 in Alfred Superior Court.

It wasn't immediately known if Hodge had a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.