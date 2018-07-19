Tulsa Man Charged With Fake Veterans Charity Scam

A Tulsa man has been charged with defrauding hundreds of Oklahomans through a fake charity. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the charity fraud charges Thursday, July 19 at Tulsa VFW Post 577.

Jeff McDougal is accused of accepting donations under the guise of helping veterans through a charity he called American Oklahoma Veterans of Green Country.

Hunter said the name of the charity was similar to another organization that people thought they were donating to, but none of the funds McDougal solicited were actually used to assist veterans.

"The evidence we collected indicates Jeff McDougal was preying on the patriotism and compassion of Oklahomans who wanted nothing more than to see their hard earned money to go to a good cause to help veterans," Hunter said.

VFW Post 577 Commander Josh Starks was at the attorney general's news conference. He said he's frustrated that someone would target veterans. Commander Starks says he believes the resilience of Oklahomans will not keep good people from donating

McDougal is charged with 18 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, one felony count of making false statements on a registration application and one felony count of using a name similar to another charitable organization for the purpose of deceiving the public.

The investigation is ongoing, but the attorney general says there could be more victims. He is asking anyone who has donated to American Oklahoma Veterans of Green Country to fill out a charity complaint form on the attorney general website.

Link to charity complaint form