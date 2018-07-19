Suspect arrested in fire at 88-year-old Oklahoma shoe store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect arrested in fire at 88-year-old Oklahoma shoe store

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in northeast Oklahoma have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a fire that gutted an 88-year-old business run by a 103-year-old woman.

Joseph Ryan Williams of Miami was arrested Tuesday on complaints of arson, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, burglary and possession of stolen property.

Anders Shoe Store in Miami, 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, was burglarized twice earlier this month and set on fire on July 10. Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson says Williams is a suspect in the burglaries and allegedly started the blaze by lighting papers on fire.

The store is one of Miami's oldest businesses and is owned by 103-year-old Dena Ander. Her father, Joe Ander, started the store in 1930 as a shoe repair business.

