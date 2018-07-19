Police still pursuing fight death after dozens of interviews - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police still pursuing fight death after dozens of interviews

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say they've interviewed more than 100 people about a park brawl that led to a man's death.

Thirty-eight-year-old Donald Giusti died from injuries suffered in the June 12 fight in Lewiston. Police say Thursday they've been reviewing surveillance photos and evidence from the scene, in addition to interviewing dozens of people.

Police say they're also still reviewing the circumstances that led to the brawl, which they've characterized as a street fight involving teenagers.

The police announcement comes a few days after Lewiston Police Chief Brian O'Malley announced the department would use more officers on foot and bike patrols in and around Kennedy Park, the site of the fight.

Maine State Police and Lewiston Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation.

