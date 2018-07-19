Police still pursuing fight death after dozens of interviews

Thursday, July 19 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:51:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...
Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
Thursday, July 19 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:50:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...
American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.More >>
American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.More >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say they've interviewed more than 100 people about a park brawl that led to a man's death.
Thirty-eight-year-old Donald Giusti died from injuries suffered in the June 12 fight in Lewiston. Police say Thursday they've been reviewing surveillance photos and evidence from the scene, in addition to interviewing dozens of people.
Police say they're also still reviewing the circumstances that led to the brawl, which they've characterized as a street fight involving teenagers.
The police announcement comes a few days after Lewiston Police Chief Brian O'Malley announced the department would use more officers on foot and bike patrols in and around Kennedy Park, the site of the fight.
Maine State Police and Lewiston Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.