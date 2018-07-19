Bassmaster College Series Takes Over Lake Tenkiller

Sand Springs Police say men leaving the scene of a theft crashed into a woman, sending her to the hospital.More >>
Sand Springs Police say men leaving the scene of a theft crashed into a woman, sending her to the hospital.More >>
Tulsa, Catoosa, and Oak Grove Fire Departments responding to multiple grass fires in the area of Pine St. and 145th. There are also reports of fires near 193rd E Ave.More >>
Tulsa, Catoosa, and Oak Grove Fire Departments responding to multiple grass fires in the area of Pine St. and 145th. There are also reports of fires near 193rd E Ave.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!