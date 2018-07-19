Heat, Ozone Alerts Issued For Tulsa

EMSA has issued a heat alert for the city of Tulsa. Residents are urged to stay inside, drink lots of water and check on the elderly and those without air conditioning.

Medics have responded to seven suspected heat-related calls in the Tulsa area. That makes 212 so far for 2018.

Tulsa County is also under an ozone alert with air quality considered "unhealthy," according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. That means active children and adults and people with respiratory diseases like asthma should avoid all outdoor exertion.

Everyone else should limit outdoor activities.

Several other counties including Rogers, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Okfuskee, Creek, Pawnee, Osage and Washington, have air quality considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Cooling stations are open:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7



Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 am – 8:00 pm



Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week



John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7