Lawn Mower Theft Suspect Captured After Sand Springs Injury Crash

Sand Springs Police say men leaving the scene of a theft crashed their getaway vehicle into a woman's car, sending her to the hospital.

Police say the men took a lawn mower from the Sand Springs Atwoods parking lot. Someone witnessed the crime and followed them, Sergeant Kristie Behar said. The men crashed head on into another vehicle in the 600 block of South 81st West Avenue.

The female driver was taken to the hospital, but authorities expect her to be OK.

The three men ran off. Behar said someone called police to say one of the suspects ran through his house trying to get away. Justin Richardson, 21, was taken into custody by Sand Springs Police.

Behar said they should be taking the other people into custody soon. The lawn mower was recovered.