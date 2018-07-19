Lawn Mower Theft Suspect Captured After Sand Springs Injury Cras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Lawn Mower Theft Suspect Captured After Sand Springs Injury Crash

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Sand Springs Police say men leaving the scene of a theft crashed their getaway vehicle into a woman's car, sending her to the hospital. 

Police say the men took a lawn mower from the Sand Springs Atwoods parking lot. Someone witnessed the crime and followed them, Sergeant Kristie Behar said. The men crashed head on into another vehicle in the 600 block of South 81st West Avenue.

The female driver was taken to the hospital, but authorities expect her to be OK.

The three men ran off. Behar said someone called police to say one of the suspects ran through his house trying to get away. Justin Richardson, 21, was taken into custody by Sand Springs Police.

Behar said they should be taking the other people into custody soon. The lawn mower was recovered. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.