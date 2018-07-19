Ex-president of suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

A judge has ordered the former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

A judge has ordered the former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

Authorities say as 22 people have been injured in a tent collapse at a Central California military base.

American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.

The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in...

AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.

AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.

AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia judge Thursday ordered the former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

After a preliminary hearing where his accuser testified Thursday, Ari Goldstein was ordered to stand trial on attempted sexual assault, attempted rape, simple assault and other charges. One charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse was dismissed, and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women alleged they were sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. The reports also included allegations of underage drinking and drug use.

The charges against Goldstein, 21, stem from allegations made by one woman who said she attended a party at the fraternity house earlier this year.

The woman testified Thursday that Goldstein locked her in a room at the fraternity house after offering to smoke marijuana with her. He then groped her and tried to force her to perform oral sex, she said.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault.

Goldstein's attorney, Perry de Marco Sr. said after the hearing that his client had not committed a crime. He called the allegations, "Me Too gone wild."

Goldstein was arrested in May as he was set to leave the country on a scheduled trip to Israel. His bail was set at $2 million at the request of the Philadelphia district attorney's office, which had originally asked for a higher bond amount.

Ben Waxman, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, said the judge agreed with prosecutors that the charges were substantiated.

"We would not have brought the charges if we were not confident in the case," he said. "Mr. de Marco can make whatever allegations he wants, but this is a district attorney's office that follows the facts. We feel that there is absolutely enough evidence to move forward to trial."

Waxman said he could not comment on whether any additional charges would be filed against other members of the fraternity related to the sexual assault allegations made by the other women. He said it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.