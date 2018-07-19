Tulsa Police Release Name Of Latest Murder Victim

Tulsa Police have released the name of a woman shot to death in a home Wednesday. Police say Gregory Trombley admitted to killing Debora Huerta, 60.

Police say Trombley called them and was waiting on the porch when they got to the home near 87th and Yale. He described Huerta as his fiancee, according to law enforcement.

Sergeant Dave Walker, Homicide, said their investigation has not told them why Trombley shot the victim.

Walker said Trombley and the victim were not living together and had separated sometime prior to the shooting. The suspect told officers he is mentally ill.

Trombley has been charged with first-degree murder.

7/18/2018 Related Story: Police: Tulsa Man Fatally Shoots Woman He Claims Is Fiancee