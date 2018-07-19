Okmulgee Woman Arrested For Child Abuse

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is behind bars on complaints of child abuse.

Deputies began investigating the suspicious death of a two-year-old child on Monday, July 16 with the assistance of the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force. According to deputies, the child had numerous injuries that indicated abuse.

Police say the child’s step-mother Brenda Clark was interviewed and confessed to the abuse. Clark was arrested on a complaint of Child Abuse with Injury. She was booked into Okmulgee County Jail, with bond set at $100,000.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the cause of death is still under investigation and Clark could face more charges if the injuries are determined to have caused the child’s death.