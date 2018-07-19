Reversal: Kentucky restoring Medicaid benefits for thousands

Thursday, July 19 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-07-19 22:41:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...
Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...
American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.More >>
Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to...More >>
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - This March 22, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. The Trump administration is lifting requirements for some tax-exempt groups to disclose the identities...
Political spending is getting more secretive in the US with the IRS dropping a requirement that many types of nonprofits will no longer have to provide lists of their donors.More >>
(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...
Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it's reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently amid an outcry.
The benefits were abruptly cut after a federal judge rejected the Republican governor's plan to overhaul Kentucky's Medicaid program. The cuts had triggered stinging criticism from Democrats and public health advocates.
The reversal was announced late Thursday by the state's Cabinet for Health and Family Services. It says dental and vision coverage are being restored to "mitigate the consequences" of the ruling.
The ruling marked a setback for President Donald Trump's administration, which has been encouraging states to impose work requirements and other changes on the state and federal health insurance program for poor and disabled people.
The ruling blocks those requirements for now in Kentucky.
