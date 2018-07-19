Hempfest Gains Massive Interest Following SQ 788 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hempfest Gains Massive Interest Following SQ 788

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The hosts of Oklahoma's first ever Hempfest say they've seen a boom in interest for visitors and vendors since State Question 788 passed.

The event will be held in September at Lost Lakes in Oklahoma City.

Vendors will be available to teach about different parts of the cannabis plant, mainly hemp.

It’s a plant that Oklahoman Max Baker Jr. said helped him walk again after an accident.

Baker Jr. credits CBD oil for his recovery.

Therefore, when Lost Lakes decided to host Hempfest, he was thrilled.

“There hundreds of thousands if not millions of people like me. That have gotten some new hope to live, and this is about the people nothing else,” Baker Jr. said.

After the passage of SQ 788, medical marijuana and a bill to allow industrial hemp production pilot programs, the Seattle organizers of Hempfest chose Oklahoma City as a new venue. 

The festival will host a concert and several vendors explaining the benefits of hemp, which comes from the cannabis plant.

Venue Manager Brad White said while the focus of the festival is hemp, not marijuana.

“There will be no partaking of any kind of illegal substance here on the property,” White said.

However, the medical marijuana momentum in Oklahoma has helped the festival gain attention.

Over the past few weeks, interest has skyrocketed.

“After 788, I think, was the explosion of it because again it opened up a new commodity if you will for Oklahomans,” White said.

White said the festival has gained international interest from thousands of possible vendors and guests, but only about 300 vendors will be allowed this year.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
