Former Broken Arrow Football Star Back In Jail

A former Broken Arrow football star is now in a Louisiana jail.

U.S. marshals picked up Devon Thomas on a warrant a short time ago.

Tulsa County prosecutors charged Thomas last month with robbing a Broken Arrow QuikTrip. He's only been out of prison less than a year.

6/7/2018 Related Story: Police Arrest One, Look For Another In Broken Arrow Robbery

Despite all his talent on the football field, Devon Thomas just can't seem to stay out of trouble. Records show he's been in trouble since he was a juvenile and even after going to prison and a judge giving Thomas a huge second chance, he's in trouble again.

Thomas was a standout player at Broken Arrow high school and got recruited to play for OSU but just a few months after he signed with the Cowboys, Tulsa County prosecutors charged Thomas with robbery with a firearm.

Police say he robbed a man of his marijuana, money, shoes, and clothing.



Not long after that, he got charged with a new armed robbery and having a gun as a juvenile who'd previously been convicted of a felony.



That's when he told News On 6 none of it was true, that someone was blackmailing him. He said they demanded money and in exchange, they'd tell the cops he was innocent.

But he ended up pleading no contest to both cases, admitting that if a jury saw the evidence, they'd likely convict him. The judge gave Thomas 10 years in prison, but, just one year later, the same judge reduced the sentence and Thomas was set free.

That was last August. Nine months later, police say Thomas put on a mask and rubber gloves and used a gun to rob a Broken Arrow QuikTrip.

When police went to arrest Thomas, they said they found pot and paraphernalia.

He was booked into jail, then bonded out and now, he's in custody for a federal warrant that's sealed.

Thomas will be extradited back to Tulsa to face the new armed robbery and drug charges.

