Tulsa Mother Loses Much-Needed Car To Theft

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa mom is asking for help finding her stolen car.

It's one of the more than 1,000 cars reported stolen in Tulsa this year.

Aside from filing a police report, the woman's dad is helping her look for the car and they are calling towing companies every day hoping to find it.

Everything Kelsey Smith needs for work is in the back of an SUV; supplies to clean homes across Green Country.

"Go from Sapulpa, Jenks, Tulsa, Broken Arrow. I have houses in Catoosa," Smith said. 

But she's used to driving her purple 2012 Ford Fusion from house to house. 

The car has damage to the front bumper and part of the driver's side rearview mirror is broken. The tag reads ETN-739. 

The single mom says she lost her keys nearly two weeks ago at her apartment complex near 61st and Union and believes someone took advantage and stole her car. 

"They only got away with a broom and a mop," Smith said. 

Smith still has her vacuum and other cleaning supplies but something else was in the car that belongs to her son.

"His favorite blanket is a Star Wars blanket. My parents bought it for him and he uses it every morning to cover up in the car. So, he leaves it there and I never think to take it out. And unfortunately, it was in there," Smith said. 

She said for now, her boss is letting her use a company SUV, but it's just for work, not running personal errands.

"I was lucky that my boss lets me drive a work car instead of my car. But it's also putting hardships on other coworkers for having to drive their own vehicles," Smith said. 

With three kids to take care of and things to do when the cleaning is done, she hopes she won't need the SUV much longer.

"It's really hard to get around," Smith said. "It's just a temporary fix to a, hopefully, temporary problem."

Smith is offering a $100 reward to get her car back. 

If you know where it could be, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

