Tulsa's Lee Elementary Close To Receiving New Name

The final public input event for the renaming of Tulsa's Lee Elementary wrapped up Thursday evening.

The future name of the school is narrowed down to Council Oak, Woody Guthrie, Abraham Lincoln, Clara Luper, Maple Ridge.

Each of the choices was written on whiteboards with some of the background information. Attendees could use their phone to scan the code to learn more.

People filled out surveys rating each choice on a scale of 1 to 5 and weighing in on their concerns or why they like each choice.

News On 6 has been following this story since there was a push to remove Robert E. Lee as the name of the school, something other states have done as well.

The committee voted to drop Robert E. and just go with Lee Elementary but with so many people upset about that, they started from scratch and came up with these 5 finalists.

This was the third and final community event. the AD HOC committee will meet again next week and take a look at all of the public input and have a timeline of what happens next.