Tulsa's Lee Elementary Close To Receiving New Name - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's Lee Elementary Close To Receiving New Name

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The final public input event for the renaming of Tulsa's Lee Elementary wrapped up Thursday evening. 

The future name of the school is narrowed down to Council Oak, Woody Guthrie, Abraham Lincoln, Clara Luper, Maple Ridge.

7/14/2018 Related Story: TPS Invites Parents And Students To Review Lee Elementary Name Change

Each of the choices was written on whiteboards with some of the background information. Attendees could use their phone to scan the code to learn more. 

People filled out surveys rating each choice on a scale of 1 to 5 and weighing in on their concerns or why they like each choice. 

News On 6 has been following this story since there was a push to remove Robert E. Lee as the name of the school, something other states have done as well. 

The committee voted to drop Robert E. and just go with Lee Elementary but with so many people upset about that, they started from scratch and came up with these 5 finalists. 

This was the third and final community event. the AD HOC committee will meet again next week and take a look at all of the public input and have a timeline of what happens next. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.