Suspect arrested in death of man found beside rural road

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in Oklahoma in the death of a man whose body was found beside a rural Central Texas road.

A Temple Police Department statement Thursday says 26-year-old Raymond McKinnon was arrested in Lawton, Oklahoma, on a murder warrant accusing him of killing 21-year-old Hasson Lindsey Jr. of Killeen. McKinnon was confined to the Comanche County Jail in Lawton awaiting extradition. A Bell County, Texas, justice of the peace has set a $1 million bond for McKinnon.

Lindsey's body was found Monday beside a rural road west of Temple in Central Texas. He had been reported missing July 11.

