Suspect arrested in death of man found beside rural road

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in Oklahoma in the death of a man whose body was found beside a rural Central Texas road.

A Temple Police Department statement Thursday says 26-year-old Raymond McKinnon was arrested in Lawton, Oklahoma, on a murder warrant accusing him of killing 21-year-old Hasson Lindsey Jr. of Killeen. McKinnon was confined to the Comanche County Jail in Lawton awaiting extradition. A Bell County, Texas, justice of the peace has set a $1 million bond for McKinnon.

Lindsey's body was found Monday beside a rural road west of Temple in Central Texas. He had been reported missing July 11.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.