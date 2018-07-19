School Districts In Limbo With State Question 788

With the school year just around the corner, many Oklahoma school districts are looking for guidance when it comes to state question 788.

School districts said the degree in which it impacts their students remains uncertain.

While lawmakers and the health department work to fine tune 788's framework, Edmond Public School Superintendent Bret Towne said parents, districts, and administrators remain in limbo.

“There's just some anxiety because we don't know what the final situation is going to be,” said Towne.

While districts across the state maintain a drug, alcohol, and tobacco free policy, some students with the proper documentation can be given CBD. At Edmond Public Schools it's administered by a parent and stored off campus.

“We don't do anything with it. We don't touch it, we don't keep it stored on site, so parents have to bring it up for their students,” said Towne.

Whether the rules for THC on campus will mirror those guidelines remain to be determined.

“It's the big unknown right now, is it going to be able to be smoked on campus? If you're 18, chewable? What is the situation,” said Towne.

And while districts will adapt their policy to state guidelines, Towne said it's not without concern.

“It really is sort of the drug of choice, the recreational drug of choice still. If it's more available whether it be in someone's home or dispensary, we're just concerned if it becomes more available then kids are going to have more access, improper access,” said Towne.

The State Board of Education said it plans to roll out guidelines in the near future. Currently, their attorneys are actively consulting out of state school districts operating under similar law.