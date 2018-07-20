The Latest: Death toll rises to 13 after duck boat capsizes

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

Trump backs down under fire, 'clarifies' on Russia meddling

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.

More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...

Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

The Sesame Street company is taking its beloved, critically acclaimed brand of educational television into the highly profitable world of classroom curriculum.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010, file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television ser...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.

Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;

AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it is reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently.

New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions for raping and beating a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served more than a decade behind bars.

New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions for raping and beating a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served more than a decade behind bars.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on a deadly tourist boat accident in Missouri (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Authorities say divers have found two more bodies after a duck boat carrying tourists capsized in southwest Missouri, bringing the death toll to 13.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says four others remain missing Friday after the accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson Thursday evening. He says 14 others survived, but that seven were injured.

Pace says those who died ranged in age from 1 to 70-years old.

Branson is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City and is a popular vacation spot for families and other tourists looking for entertainment ranging from theme parks to live music.

___

6:40 a.m.

Authorities say six people remain missing after a duck boat carrying tourists capsized and sank on a lake in southwest Missouri.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office updated the number of missing after the accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson Thursday evening from five in a post on Facebook early Friday. The office says 11 people are confirmed dead and 14 survived.

Seven people were hospitalized after the boat capsized and two are in critical condition.

Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume searching for the missing Friday.

___

12:30 a.m.

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says seven people have been hospitalized and five others remain missing. He says divers have ended their search of Table Rock Lake in Branson for the night.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that investigators will arrive on the scene Friday morning.

Rader says stormy weather is believed to be what caused the Ride the Ducks boat to capsize Thursday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Lindenberg says the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. He says winds reached speeds of more than 60 mph.

Branson is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City and is a popular vacation spot for families and other tourists looking for entertainment ranging from theme parks to live music.

___

9:50 p.m.

A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the accident occurred Thursday night after a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake.

Rader says an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.

A dive team is assisting.

Rader says weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.