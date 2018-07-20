Man Shot In Leg Outside West Tulsa Home, Police Say

Police are looking for whoever shot a man outside a west Tulsa home early Friday.

Officers got the call just after 12:20 a.m. to the 4900 block of West 11th Street. Police arrived to find the victim lying in the street with gunshot wound to his leg.

Witnesses told officers that they had just dropped off the victim at a house on 11th Street when a cream colored SUV with a broken back window drove up. They said someone inside the SUV yelled, then fired a shot, hitting the victim.

The SUV then left heading north on South 49th West Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital where police say he is expected to survive.