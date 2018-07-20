Federal Grant To Help Transform One Tulsa Neighborhood - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Federal Grant To Help Transform One Tulsa Neighborhood

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A neighborhood west of the Arkansas River in Tulsa is going to be transformed over the next six years, thanks in part to a $30-million grant from the U.S.  Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Several local donors have also stepped up to help with the redevelopment project.

The Tulsa HUD grant is getting an additional $12-million from the Zarrow Foundation and $27-million from George Kaiser.  The result is the transformation of the Eugene Field neighborhood near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard.

This project will not only redevelop two existing apartment complexes, but it will build a new grocery store, a community center and much more.

The Tulsa Housing Authority has released some renderings of what the finished product will look like.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum was impressed with the grant application process, which involved 45 Oklahoma agencies.

"You had people from across the business community, the philanthropic community, the governmental space. And we really made a good case for this special opportunity. There are so many positive things going on in the Eugene Field neighborhood," said Mayor GT Bynum.

Phase 1 will start next year, and will redevelop from Riverview Park Apartments to the River West Festival Park.  Phase 2 will start later in 2019.

The THA says all five phases will be finished by 2024.

