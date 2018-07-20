Robin Williams artworks, memorabilia to be auctioned

Friday, July 20 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-07-20 17:29:15 GMT
(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...
The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.More >>
Friday, July 20 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-07-20 17:28:59 GMT
(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
Friday, July 20 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-07-20 17:28:54 GMT
(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...
Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>
Friday, July 20 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-07-20 17:27:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010, file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television ser...
The Sesame Street company is taking its beloved, critically acclaimed brand of educational television into the highly profitable world of classroom curriculum.More >>
Friday, July 20 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-07-20 17:27:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...
Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.More >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.
NEW YORK (AP) - Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career including autographed scripts, awards and props will be auctioned in the fall.
Sotheby's announced Friday that the collection of Williams and his wife, Marsha, will be auctioned in New York on Oct. 4.
The sale will include street art by Banksy and Shepard Fairey, furniture and decorative art and more than 40 watches from Williams' personal collection.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit organizations including the Juilliard School, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
Williams died by suicide in 2014. The star of movies including "Mrs. Doubtfire," ''Awakenings" and "Good Will Hunting" got his start as a stand-up comedian and rose to fame on the TV show "Mork & Mindy."
