Soaring temperatures, humidity bring dangerous heat in South

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing a hospital evacuation.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says reports of bleak living and working conditions for members of the women's' soccer team he co-owns are "unacceptable" and will be fixed. Bed Bath & Beyond is cq without commas.

It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...

Authorities investigating a deadly commercial passenger bus crash along a New Mexico highway say one of the passengers was carrying a backpack filled with almost $100,000 in cash.

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

A judge called the upstate New York man who was convicted of killing a 1-year-old boy a "monster" as he handed down a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.

(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...

Baby who was in US court now will be back in dad's arms

Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career including autographed scripts, awards and props will be auctioned in the fall.

By KEVIN McGILL, DIANA HEIDGERD and JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Scorching heat was spreading Friday across much of the South, where temperatures are expected to soar over 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) and persist into next week.

The National Weather Service posted heat advisories and warnings from the New Mexico-Texas border eastward to parts of Alabama. Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, west Tennessee and parts of Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky were all under heat advisories or warnings Friday.

"This one will be rather long-lasting in the areas it affects," said David Hamrick, a forecaster at the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

The hot temperatures will combine with high humidity, which could be lethal to some people, forecasters said. They were warning that children, older people, those without air conditioning and outdoor workers will be particularly at risk.

Highs Friday were expected to be 109 degrees (42.8 Celsius) in the Dallas and Oklahoma City metro areas; 111 degrees (43.9 Celsius) in parts of western Oklahoma; and 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) in Shreveport, Louisiana.

With highs that hot, temperatures in many places were in the 80s during the pre-dawn hours Friday. In Dallas, for instance, the low temperature early Friday was 85 degrees (29.4 Celsius), Hamrick said.

The heat wave has already broken records in Texas set more than 90 years ago.

"I have records all over the place," said Bianca Villanueva, a National Weather Service forecaster in north Texas. "It looks like we'll probably break most of the records that we have through the weekend."

The high temperature in Texas on Thursday was 112 degrees (44 Celsius) in Wichita Falls, breaking a previous 111-degrees mark set in 1925 and also 1936. Wichita Falls is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Dallas area.

Villanueva says Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport hit 108 degrees (42 Celsius) Thursday, breaking a previous record set in 1925. In central Texas, Waco also reached 108 degrees (42 Celsius) on Thursday, breaking the previous record set in 1951.

The heat wave prompted a federal agency to warn residents who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey and still living in government-provided mobile homes to make sure their air conditioning was working. More than 2,300 families displaced by Harvey were still living in mobile homes and travel trailers provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, spokeswoman Lauren Hersh said Friday.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas last Aug. 25, leading to torrential rain that swamped parts of Houston and the Beaumont-Port Arthur area of south Texas.

In New Orleans, the leader of a homeless shelter says people and groups who feed the homeless at encampments that develop along city streets and under bridges and overpasses may be doing more harm than good - at least during the current heat wave.

"During this extreme heat the best thing for the people that go and feed people under the bridge is to not do that. The men and women just sit there and dehydrate," said David Bottner, the CEO of the New Orleans Mission.

Bottner is asking groups that feed groups of homeless people to please coordinate with the various homeless shelters in the city.

"If you want to bring them something, bring them liquid right now and offer them a hand to get off the street," he said.

Forecasters are advising residents to stay near air-conditioning as much as possible and exercise in the first part of the day or in an indoor gym. Parking in shaded spots will help keep cars cool, and keeping curtains closed when the sun is shining on windows helps keep heat out of homes, Hamrick said.

"Never leave anybody or pets in cars unattended for any period of time," he said.

There was also a threat of severe storms, which could spawn tornadoes in parts of the South.

The area at greatest risk of severe storms Friday includes parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, according to the national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. That region under the highest severe weather threat includes 5.7 million people and includes the cities of Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Louisville, Kentucky.

___

Heidgerd reported from Dallas. Martin reported from Atlanta.

